Congress workers raise derogatory slogans against PM Modi during 'vote chori' protest in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 Amid tight security arrangements at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Congress workers and leaders gathered for a protest rally against alleged 'vote chori', accusing the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding to manipulate elections.

The demonstration, however, also triggered controversy as several participants were heard raising objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest rally was organised to hold the central government and the ECI accountable for what the party described as "collusion to manipulate elections".

As slogans echoed across the venue, some workers were heard chanting, 'Modi teri kabra khudegi, aaj nahi to kal khudegi' (Modi, your grave will be dug, if not today, then tomorrow), along with 'Vote chor, gaddi chhord', targeting the Prime Minister.

A Congress worker from Rajasthan, Manjulata Meena, speaking to IANS, said, "We are with our leader Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting against the 'vote chori' being committed by the BJP in collusion with the ECI. People have arrived in large numbers here. We will do our best to fight against the vote chori."

When asked about the derogatory slogans raised against the Prime Minister, she reiterated the chant and told IANS, "Everyone is fed up with this Hitler government. This public will strengthen its voice, and it will become the last nail in his coffin. The EVM hacking and vote chori will not be tolerated now. You can see what happened in Sri Lanka and Nepal; the public is not naive, it knows everything, and it will surely work to put the last nail in his coffin."

Another Congress worker, Sonia Begum, justified the controversial remarks while speaking to IANS, saying, "We are with Rahul Gandhi in this fight. Evil comes to an end. That is why we are raising slogans 'Modi teri kabra khudegi'. We want change."

Throughout the protest rally, party workers continued to raise similar objectionable slogans while holding placards and banners.

"The public is not being treated right. We are with our leadership to fight for people's rights. 'Modi teri kabra jarur khudegi'. The public will not tolerate these wrongdoings like vote chori now," Sunita, another Congress worker, told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Congress high command, including party National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders such as K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are also scheduled to participate in the protest.

Additionally, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with all Congress legislators from the state and over 1,000 party workers, were expected to attend the protest in the national capital.

K.C. Venugopal, speaking to IANS about the rally, said, "This protest is not against the BJP, but against vote theft. Lakhs of people are participating in the rally to protect democracy. Congress will continue to work to defend democratic values. People are clear in their minds that vote theft has occurred."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also spoke to IANS, saying, "Since yesterday evening, the streets, hotels, and lanes of Delhi have been filled with people. The enthusiasm with which people have gathered shows they have come on a mission to protect democracy and uphold the Constitution. While the BJP sided with the British during the freedom struggle, Congress endured imprisonment, faced the gallows, and suffered atrocities to secure India's independence... We will continue this fight."

