Congress workers to visit Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti ahead of Ram temple consecration

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration, hundreds of Congress workers from Uttar Pradesh, including party's state unit chief Ajay Rai and state in-charge Avinash Pande, will visit Ayodhya on January 15 on Makar Sankranti. According to the Congress office-bearers from Uttar Pradesh, they will take a dip in the Saryu river, and then visit the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi temple. Describing the plan in detail, Rai said, “A decision has been taken to visit Ayodhya on January 15. At 9.13 am, the Sun will become ‘Uttarayan’ (northward movement of the Sun), and at 9.15 am, we will depart for Ayodhya chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’ after observing the tradition of breaking coconut.”

When asked about the possible controversy the visit could trigger, Pande answered that the Congress has never opposed the Ram temple or stopped anyone from visiting Ayodhya, and asked the media “not to spread this myth”. Pande also claimed that the temple is being constructed according to the orders of the Supreme Court and with the contribution and efforts of everyone. “This is a question of faith… Shri Ram resides in our hearts. The only thing is that the politicisation of the faith and sentiments of people is happening for polarisation, that is what I and my party are upset about. There will be no compulsion, whosoever wants to go can join us,” he said. “Every person is free to follow his or her faith, and we respect everyone. Earlier, it was the question of my personal faith, but yesterday (Saturday) when we were talking to members of the advisory committee, many people said they wanted to go, and there was unanimity that they too would go. We said that anyone who wants to come can join,” he added. Pande and other Congress leaders will visit Ayodhya a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi begins the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY), the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY).