Congress Working Committee to meet on May 9 to discuss agenda of Nav Sankalp Shivir

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on May 9 ahead of the party's 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur.

The meeting would deliberate on the agenda for the Chintan Shivir. "A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday, the 9th May 2022 at 04.30 PM at AICC Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, to discuss about the "Nav Sankalp Shivir - 2022" to be held from 13th to 15th May, 2022 at Udaipur, Rajasthan," party general secretary KC Venugopal said in a tweet.

The Chintan Shivir is being held in the backdrop of the party's drubbing in the elections to five state assemblies earlier this year. The party has witnessed several electoral losses in the elections held in the past eight years. Congress has also seen the exit of some of its prominent faces.

Following a presentation and discussions with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 last month and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility.

He had declined the "generous offer" and said that "more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms".

The Congress will also be going for organisational polls this year to elect a new party chief.

( With inputs from ANI )

