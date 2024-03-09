Congress Would Take 20 Years to Achieve What We Did in 5 Years in Northeast, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that the accomplishments of his government in the Northeast over the past five years, the Congress would have taken 20 years to do it.

Addressing a public gathering in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significant development projects worth Rs 55,600 crore unveiled in the region. Emphasizing the Northeast's pivotal role in enhancing India's trade, tourism, and relations with South Asia and East Asia, he noted that the unveiled projects signify a major step forward.

Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we have done in the last five years in the Northeast, he added. The prime minister said that one can clearly see what Modi’s guarantee is if he visits Arunachal Pradesh.

The entire Northeast is observing the effectiveness of Modi's commitments, remarked the Prime Minister. He further stated that while he focused on the nation's progress, leaders from the opposition bloc were consistently criticizing his efforts.