Congress youth wing launches legal offensive over 'vulgar propaganda' against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 7 The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has launched a nationwide legal counter-offensive against what it calls a "coordinated and malicious" digital campaign aimed at "defaming" the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and "ridiculing the dignity of women".

In a strongly worded statement, the IYC blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for distorting a social welfare initiative -- distributing sanitary pads to women in Bihar -- into a political attack.

IYC National In-Charge Krishna Allavaru, President Uday Bhanu Chib, and Legal Cell Chairman Rupesh Singh Bhadoria confirmed that legal action has already been taken in multiple states against individuals spreading the content.

The IYC claimed that on July 5, a "doctored image and obscene video" targeting Rahul Gandhi was circulated by comedian Ratan Ranjan and further amplified by social media handles, including Mr. Sinha, Rishi Bagree, and Arun Kosli.

The Congress's youth wing has also named Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam and advocate Sunil Sharma among "habitual offenders" involved in the alleged smear campaign.

"The nature of the content was extremely objectionable, using a women-centric issue to spread political misogyny and calculated defamation," the IYC said.

In Karnataka, an FIR has been lodged at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru under Sections 192, 336(4), 354, 294, 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000.

In Delhi, a complaint has been registered at Mandir Marg Police Station and also through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress Legal Cell.

In Telangana, the State Legal Cell, led by Advocate Jakkidi Siva Charan Reddy and Coordinator Advocate Gudur Nikhil Reddy, has also filed an FIR.

Bihar Congress in-charge Allavaru condemned the video, accusing the BJP of diverting attention from its political failures.

"The BJP has crossed all limits of decency. They are insulting women by morphing pictures to divert attention from their imminent defeat in Bihar. This is not just about our leader -- it is about the dignity of every Indian woman," he said.

"This is unacceptable and punishable by law. This is not just defamation. This is a blatant insult to the dignity of Indian women. BJP IT Cell is spreading filth to ridicule a public welfare initiative. We have initiated legal action. Let there be no doubt -- we will take this to its logical end," the statement added.

Uday Bhanu Chib said the BJP is known for creating fake narratives but has now crossed a "new low" by turning a "sacred act of public service into vulgar propaganda".

He called the act "politically and morally reprehensible" and assured that the IYC would not let such behaviour go unpunished.

Calling the videos a "well-planned defamation campaign", Rupesh Singh Bhadoria said that it is "not just digital hate -- it is a criminal conspiracy aimed at degrading women, dehumanising public discourse, and politically defaming the Leader of the Opposition."

"Shameful that the IT Cell campaign mocks menstruation and uses it to humiliate Rahul Gandhi. This is not just defamation -- it is a crime against every woman. FIRs are being filed. The culprits will face consequences -- legal, harsh and irreversible," he added.

