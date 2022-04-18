Congress's three-day 'Chintan Shivir' likely to be held in Rajasthan from May 14

The three day 'Chintan Shivir' of Congress is likely to be held in Rajasthan's Jaipur on May 14, 15 and 16, said sources on Monday.

Around 400 Congress leaders from across the country are expected to gather in the 'Chintan Shivir', in which Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, All India Congress Committee (AICC) office-bearers, former Union Ministers, State Presidents and Legislature Party leaders will be invited.

Congress top leaders from across the country will discuss the reasons for the defeat of the party in the recently concluded elections as well as the upcoming strategies will be brainstormed.

This 'Shivir' is very important for the future of Congress as a new Congress President is likely to be elected in a few months. However, it is not yet decided whether Rahul Gandhi will take over the reins of the party or not.

At the same time, G-23, a group of dissatisfied leaders within the party, is demanding major changes in Congress and some of these leaders have questioned Rahul Gandhi's methods and his decisions.

It has to be seen whether any picture is clear about the future Congress President in Jaipur Chintan Shivir or not.

It is an interesting coincidence that Congress's last Chintan Shivir was held in Jaipur in 2013 in which Rahul Gandhi was made the party vice-president.

Meanwhile, election strategist Prashant Kishor is planning a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in collaboration with the Congress leadership.

Prashant Kishor has given Congress a roadmap to focus on about 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It is possible that the roadmap of Prashant Kishor will also be discussed in Jaipur Chintan Shivir.

Assembly elections are also due in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year where the Congress is in a direct fight with the BJP. But in these states, Congress is challenged by the rising graph of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with the BJP.

'Chinta Shivir' is going to be organized after the defeat of the Congress in the recently concluded five state elections, the decision to organize a Chintan Shivir was taken in the CWC meeting in March.

In the CWC meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had proposed a Chintan Shivir so that discussions could be held on a larger platform.

Earlier there was a plan to organize this camp in the middle of April itself but now it is going to be organized with a delay of about a month.

( With inputs from ANI )

