Cong's own crop is failing: Harsh Malhotra slams Kharge for 'mocking farmer’s distress'

New Delhi, Sep 8 Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, on Monday lashed out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly mocking a farmer’s distress, claiming that his insensitivity stems from the fact that the "Congress’s own crop is failing."

The sharp remarks come in response to a viral video in which Kharge is seen seated with an aide as a distressed farmer approaches him, explaining that his four-acre field has been damaged due to flooding. Instead of offering sympathy, Kharge responds by claiming he himself suffered losses on 40 acres and adds, "Don’t come here for publicity", sparking a political storm.

Speaking to IANS, Malhotra said: "Congress’s crop is getting ruined. This is their third or fourth generation of leadership. Even senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi know that Rahul Gandhi cannot lead the party or society. Kharge’s comments were not only insensitive to the farmer but also reflect the internal frustration within the Congress leadership."

Kharge’s statement was not just about a single farmer—it symbolised the party’s disconnect with ground realities and the growing alienation from public issues, he added.

The Union Minister also took a swipe at Kharge over his recent statement regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ties with US President Donald Trump. Kharge had said he doesn't give much importance to their friendship and even accused PM Modi of "spoiling the atmosphere" and becoming an "enemy of the nation".

"Congress party and Kharge should worry about themselves. The people of this country care about PM Modi. Every BJP MP, minister, and worker is focused on serving the people. Our government has introduced fundamental changes—just look at the GST reforms."

He added that the Finance Ministry has simplified GST slabs, reducing them to just two: 5 per cent and 18 per cent. "This is the first time in history that such comprehensive reform has taken place. Everyone, from small traders to large businesses, is benefiting. Congress had years to do it—they failed. We delivered."

On Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Malaysia, Malhotra said: "Rahul Gandhi seems to have no connection with this country. Whether it's him or Kharge, neither is interested in the welfare of ordinary citizens."

Highlighting the government's continued public welfare initiatives, Malhotra spoke about the upcoming Seva Pakhwada will be organised in celebration of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17.

“PM Modi has been working tirelessly for 11 years. His government has launched over 250 welfare schemes that are transforming lives. To mark his birthday, the Ministry of Social Justice, in collaboration with BJP workers, will organise camps to provide assistive devices to the elderly and persons with disabilities,” he said.

The Seva Pakhwada will be observed until October 2, reinforcing the government's focus on inclusive growth and service-oriented governance.

