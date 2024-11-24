Cong's politics of lies exposed, public mandate reflects trust in BJP: Arun Chaturvedi

Jaipur, Nov 24 BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of misleading the public through lies and deceit, adding that the recent Assembly election results in Maharashtra reflect the public's trust in the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement comparing Congress to a "parasite that drowns others as well," stating, "This is completely true, and the public has realised it now. The results in Maharashtra and Haryana clearly show that Congress's attempts to mislead people with false promises and conspiracies are failing."

Highlighting the BJP's third consecutive government formation in Maharashtra, Chaturvedi noted, "This marks the seventh state where BJP has formed the government consecutively, reflecting the public's faith in our development-centric governance. People have witnessed how Congress has historically supported divisive elements. In Mumbai, people saw it closely."

"This victory is not just BJP's success but also a win for the nation and its nationalist policies. It sends a message to Congress to reconsider its policies and stop indulging in dynastic politics," he said.

Slamming Congress for its alleged obsession with family politics, Chaturvedi remarked, "For Congress, family comes above all. During Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process in Wayanad, we saw how the Congress President was peeking through a window while family members were present during the whole process. This demonstrates their lack of respect for anyone outside the Gandhi family."

He also criticised Congress leaders for allegedly making anti-national statements abroad.

"Repeatedly, Congress leaders go overseas to criticise our country, the Prime Minister, and even the Indian Army. Such behaviour is unacceptable," Chaturvedi said.

Addressing the recent stone-pelting incident during the court-mandated survey of a mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Chaturvedi stated, "Certain elements in the country do not want peace. This mentality has persisted since 1947, often encouraged by governments like the Congress and Samajwadi Party before 2014."

Referring to the Ayodhya temple dispute, he said, "After 500 years of struggle, Ayodhya has been liberated. Several temples were demolished to build mosques. Now, when the truth is coming to light and court orders are being implemented, some are trying to obstruct the process."

Expressing confidence in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Chaturvedi said, "Law and order violations will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh. The state government works on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' ensuring fairness and justice for all."

He warned that strict action would be taken against those disrupting peace and urged people to respect court orders. "The public must remember that the government under Yogi Adityanath will not compromise on law and order," he concluded.

