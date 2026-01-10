Cong's 'propaganda' on VB–G RAM G scheme will be countered: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 10 Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday accused the Congress-led state government of misleading the public by spreading false information about the Central government's schemes and creating misconceptions among people.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijayendra questioned whether it was wrong for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invest several lakh crore rupees through the VB–G RAM G scheme to realise the dream of rural development.

He said the BJP and JD(S) would not allow the Congress propaganda to go unchallenged, and would go down to the village level to explain the facts to the people and workers.

Welcoming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to convene a special Assembly session to discuss the VB–G RAM G scheme, Vijayendra said the BJP is ready to debate the issue in the House.

"Let us discuss what the Congress did through MNREGA over the years and what achievements we have made in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he challenged.

He asked whether it was wrong for the Prime Minister to think about ensuring the smooth implementation of the scheme and its benefits reaching the poor by spending Rs 7–8 lakh crore to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj.

Vijayendra alleged that when the Congress party was in power for several decades, it never focused on schemes but only thought about scams.

He pointed out that the number of guaranteed workdays has been increased from 100 to 125.

Vijayendra stated that decision-making powers will continue at the gram panchayat level as before, and that the Central government under Prime Minister Modi has not taken away the authority of gram panchayats.

Vijayendra said the VB–G RAM G scheme aims at comprehensive development of rural India through proper implementation. He alleged that the Congress party, which ruled the country for 55 to 60 years, never believed in schemes but only believed in scams.

He said that due to various "scams" during the Congress rule and the UPA tenure, India failed to emerge as a developed nation.

Vijayendra said he would not reiterate the details of scams such as the 2G spectrum scam and the coal scam during the UPA regime.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, JD(S) Legislature Party leader Suresh Babu, JD(S) Youth Wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and BJP State Chief Spokesperson C.N. Ashwathnarayan were present at the press conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor