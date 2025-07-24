Cong's setback in 2024 LS polls due to BJP's misuse of EC, claims Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 24 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that the Congress party’s setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was due to the BJP’s misuse of the Election Commission.

CM Siddaramaiah in his press statement, said: "The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka not only surprised us but also gave rise to several doubts. It is now becoming evident that the main reason behind the Congress party's setback in that election was the BJP's misuse of the Election Commission to carry out irregularities."

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been exposing, one by one, the misdeeds committed by the Election Commission, and he has also shared details about the election irregularities in Karnataka, the CM said.

"I fully endorse Rahul Gandhi's statement that there is 100 per cent evidence of wrongdoing by the Election Commission in Karnataka. In many constituencies across the state, our workers had submitted complaints about sudden additions of new voters and the deletion of existing voter names," he alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election victories are not due to his popularity or the achievements of the BJP government. The truth is now emerging that these victories were the result of "vote theft" carried out through the Election Commission, Siddaramaiah claimed.

"We will discuss what action to take regarding the election irregularities in Karnataka with Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and arrive at a decision," he stated.

Meanwhile, when asked about Rahul Gandhi's allegation that there were irregularities during the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwathnarayan replied: "It was the Congress that was in power during the elections. His statement is baseless and we condemn it. The Election Commission and the government must respond to this."

In a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP won 17 seats. The ruling Congress party (in Karnataka), expecting a big win after implementing the guarantee schemes managed to register victory in only 9 seats. The JD (S) won 2 seats.

Responding to allegations by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and claims of having concrete proof of EC allowing cheating for a seat in Karnataka, the Chief Electoral Officer, Karanataka state has refused the charges and stated that Electoral Rolls are prepared transparently and copies were shared with recognized parties.

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka V. Anbukumar has stated on Thursday that, "As per law, appeal can be filed against wrongful additions or deletions in the Electoral Rolls. No appeals received."

Rahul Gandhi stated, "The Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India. Today, they made statement. This is complete nonsense. The fact of the matter is the Election Commission is not doing its job. Now, we have concrete, hundred per cent proof of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka."

