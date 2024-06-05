Cong's Viriato Fernandes wins South Goa, defeats BJP's Pallavi Dempo

Panaji, June 5 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for South Goa Lok Sabha seat, Pallavi Dempo -- an industralist -- has lost to Congress nominee Capt. Viriato Fernandes.

Viriato Fernandes got 2,17,836 votes, while Pallavi Dempo bagged 2,04,301 votes.

Revolutionary Goans Party candidate Rubert Pereira got 18,885 votes.

Speaking to mediapersons, Viriato Fernandes said that this victory belongs to the people of Goa who campaigned for him.

"People have taught a lesson to the BJP that is trying to suppress voices and attack our Constitution,” Fernandes said.

Except senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, no other national leader of the party had campaigned in South Goa.

However, BJP had campaigned vigorously by arranging meetings of national leaders at several places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also addressed a massive gathering in South Goa.

