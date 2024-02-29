Conman Chandrashekhar writes to Kejriwal, says will contest election against you

New Delhi, Feb 29 Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Mandoli Jail in Delhi, has said that he will contest against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kajriwal as an independent candidate.

Chandrashekhar -- who is a key accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case -- has again written a three-page letter addressed to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I reject all your offers and I don’t care about your threats either. I will contest against you, in Delhi, in your very own constituency in the upcoming assembly elections as an independent candidate,” his letter reads.

He has also questioned Kejriwal about a specific phone number, alleging it has been used to contact his family repeatedly over the last three days.

He has also accused the Chief Minister of resuming threats and offers after a two-month silence, including alleged political inducements related to Lok Sabha tickets in Tamil Nadu or Karnataka.

Chandrashekhar has claimed that Kejriwal has asked him to retract statements and complaints against the Chief Minister and his associates, presumably in exchange for political favours.

However, Chandrashekhar has rejected these offers, asserting his commitment to truth and integrity while criticising Kejriwal's alleged corruption and pressure tactics.

Chandrashekhar in the letter alleges that Kejriwal and his associates are mired in corruption, suggesting that their legal troubles are imminent while mocking their potential candidacy from behind bars.

The letter has also challenged Kejriwal to confront the allegations of corruption directly, implying that his reluctance to undergo investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) indicates guilt.

Chandrashekhar has promised to expose Kejriwal and his associates' alleged misdeeds to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Kejriwal ji, I will show you how your so-called 'Maha thug' is loved by people of your constituency and Delhi in whole itself," he said in the letter.

