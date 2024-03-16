Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accuses Delhi CM Kejriwal of harassment, corruption

New Delhi, March 16 In a three-page statement, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in national capital's Mandoli jail, has levelled allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal involving "threats, harassment and corruption".

Chandrashekhar has said that despite threats and mental harassment allegedly directed through the Jail Superintendent, Dhananjay Rawat, he will not retract complaints and statements made under Sections 164 of the CrPC and Section 50 of the PMLA against Chief Minister Kejriwal and his associates.

He has vowed to continue his fight to expose and ensure legal action against the Chief Minister and his close associates.

Chandrashekhar, who is accused to be the kingpin in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, has alleged that threats to him and his family by associates of Kejriwal, are aimed at intimidating him through Jail Superintendent Rawat.

"I will now expose your proximity with Rawat and how he had collected Rs 1.5 crore from me on your bestie Satyendar Jain's instructions in 2020. And how he collected two high-end Patek Philippe watches worth Rs 2 crore in 2021, everything with existence I will provide. I will also expose how brazenly you have purposefully appointed Rawat to the jail where I am currently lodged in," he has said.

He has also accused AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of involvement in corrupt practices, including facilitating a fake international news article on former jailed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's school model and handling illicit funds.

Chandrashekhar has challenged Bharti to undergo a polygraph test over the allegations and threatened legal action for defamation against his accusers.

"Mr. Bharti in your press statement you are asking which Rs 10 crore I was talking about let me brush your memory its the same Rs 10 crore your corrupt brother and associate Satyendar Jain received from me as jail protection money, which you are very well aware of," the statement said.

Chandrashekhar has expressed his intent to contest against Kejriwal in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, irrespective of the outcome, aiming to expose the Chief Minister's "real worth".

He concluded the press statement with defiance against Kejriwal's alleged lies and corruption, predicting a dismal performance for the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and has challenged Kejriwal to face investigations by the ED and CBI if the allegations against him were baseless.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor