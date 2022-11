Conman Sukesh writes to Delhi L-G, seeks his and wife's transfer to any other jail across country

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a series of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena complaining against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Satyendar Jain.

The latest letter, released by Sukesh's lawyer AK Singh dated November 9, claimed that he has received "constant threats" and pressure to withdraw complaints filed before the LG office against Aam Aadmi Party, Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot.

Sukesh's lawyer, in the letter, sought the transfer of the conman and his wife who are lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital, to any other jail across the country (away from control of DG and Delhi Prisons) "to ensure safety of their lives and limbs".

"My client (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) has received constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed before the Lieutenant Governor office against Aam Aadmi Party, Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal & Kailash Gehlot and also to retract from disclosure statements given to the EOW and ED during the investigation of the above-said case," Singh wrote.

Sukesh, who is facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, further claimed that his wife is being "threatened and abused" by the senior jail officers in relation to the matter to convince her husband to withdraw the complaints etc.

The conman alleged that he was assaulted by CRPF personnel inside the jail on August 31 this year due to which he got a severe injury in his genital part.

"His treatment is going on before RML Hospital and GTB Hospital. Doctors have advised him to wear scrotal support to reduce pain," the letter by the lawyer to the LG read.

"I am his counsel. He handed over to me his handwritten request letter dated November 7, 2022, when I visited Mandoli jail to have a legal meeting with him on November 7, upon his instruction, am placing it before you good office," the letter stated.

Earlier, in his previous letter, Sukesh alleged that he was ready to be hanged if any of the issues he has raised to Delhi LG turned out to be wrong.

In his press letter provided by his lawyer, Sukesh said, "(Delhi CM) Kejriwal Ji, if any of my raised issues to Delhi LG turn out to be wrong as you and your associates said, I am ready to be hanged. But if the complaint is proven true, you will resign and retire from politics for good."

He also alleged that Aam Adami Party's Satyendar Jain asked him to pay money to the party for the Goa and Punjab elections.

"I kept quiet and ignored everything but due to your constant threats and pressure through the Jail administration and Mr Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls, brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation," Sukesh wrote.

Rejecting the AAP's allegations that he was lying, Sukesh Chandrasekar said if he was lying then why the jail administration was pressurising him or being coerced to withdraw his earlier complaint?

"Kejriwalji why was Mr Jain constantly asking me to withdraw complaint filed in HC against former DG Sandeep Goel and the Jail administration? Why was I constantly threatened apart from asking me to give more funds for your election Campaigns? Why afraid of enquiry? What are you scared off if you are truthfull?," he said in his letter.

( With inputs from ANI )

