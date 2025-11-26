Conrad Sangma attends Agniveer 6th Batch attestation parade at Assam Regimental Centre

Shillong, Nov 26 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday attended the attestation parade of the 6th batch of Agniveers at the Assam Regimental Centre in Happy Valley, marking the successful completion of 31 weeks of intensive military training by the young recruits and their formal induction into the Indian Army.

A total of 783 trainees took part in the grand ceremonial parade, including 274 Agniveers and 509 Territorial Army recruits. The trainees had begun their rigorous training on May 1.

The Agniveer batch consisted of candidates from diverse communities such as Naga/Kuki (8), Mizo/Lushai (2), Assamese/Kachari (20), Arunachali (18) and 226 youths from various other parts of the North East, reflecting the region’s strong association with the armed forces and its rich martial tradition.

The Chief Minister reviewed the parade, which featured an impressive march-past, presentation of Regimental Colours, trooping of the National Flag and the solemn administration of the oath to the recruits.

Selected parents were also honoured with the ‘Gaurav Padak’ in recognition of their contribution and support to the nation through their children’s service.

In his address, Sangma paid glowing tribute to the Assam Regiment’s illustrious history. He recalled that the Regiment was raised in Shillong on June 15, 1941, and played a crucial role in combat operations against Japanese forces during the Second World War.

Calling it a proud moment for both the recruits and the region, he said the young soldiers had now become an integral part of one of the most respected regiments of the Indian Army.

Highlighting the tough challenges ahead, the Chief Minister noted that the soldiers would be deployed in extreme weather conditions in high-altitude areas and remote border regions.

He urged them to live up to the regiment’s motto, ‘Asam Vikram’, and always uphold the core values of the Army – duty, sacrifice, discipline and patriotism.

Sangma also congratulated the families present at the ceremony and appreciated the dedication and commitment of the instructors and training staff for shaping the recruits into disciplined soldiers ready to serve the nation.

The programme concluded with a slow march, the Army and Regimental songs, the National Anthem and a group photograph with the passing-out batch.

A physical training display and interaction session with parents was also held before the Chief Minister departed.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor