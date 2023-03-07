Conrad Sangma takes oath as CM of Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the oath-taking ceremony of new Meghalaya chief minister in Shillong on Tuesday. NPP leader Conrad Sangma took oath as chief minister of the state for his second term. Sangma was sworn in along with 11 members of his council of ministers. Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers, underlining the strength of the regional party in the rainbow coalition which has come to power.

BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers. In all seven other MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as members in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan. The PM will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of Nagaland chief minister in Kohima. NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio will take oath as chief minister of Nagaland.