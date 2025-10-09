Conscious of responsibility to maintain ‘purity and integrity’ of electoral rolls: EC tells SC

New Delhi, Oct 9 Ahead of the crucial Supreme Court hearing on Thursday regarding pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed the apex court that it is conscious of its responsibility to maintain the purity and integrity of voters’ list.

“The Commission is conscious of its responsibilities to ensure that the purity and integrity of electoral roll is maintained and only eligible persons as per Article 326, i.e. of 18 years of age and citizen of India and fulfilling the residency requirement, are enrolled in the electoral roll,” the poll body stated in an affidavit.

The reply was filed by Deputy Election Commissioner in response to an application seeking a direction “to ensure that only Indian citizens decide the polity and policy of the country, not illegal Pakistani, Afghanistani, Rohingya, Bangladeshi infiltrators.”

The ECI reiterated that Aadhaar cards can be accepted as valid proof of identity for inclusion or exclusion in electoral rolls, but not as evidence of citizenship.

The poll body added that it has already complied with the directions issued by the Supreme Court on September 8, directing the ECI to accept Aadhaar cards as the 12th identity document for the revision of electoral rolls.

“In compliance with the above directions, the ECI issued instructions dated 09.09.2025 to the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, directing that the Aadhaar Card shall be treated as the 12th document in addition to the 11 documents listed... and shall be accepted and utilised as proof of identity and not as proof of citizenship,” the affidavit read.

Quoting Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the ECI said: “The Aadhaar number or the authentication thereof shall not, by itself, confer any right of, or be proof of, citizenship or domicile in respect of an Aadhaar number holder.”

It also referred to a UIDAI Office Memorandum dated August 22, 2023, which reiterated that Aadhaar cannot serve as proof of citizenship, address or date of birth.

