Consecration of Lord Ram Idol, Beginning of Amrit Kaal Not Coincidence: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Saturday that the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol on January 22 and the commencement of India’s Amrit Kaal are not merely coincidental but indicative of the country's ascent to prominence on the world stage in the next 25 years.

Amrit Kaal, which roughly translates to golden era, refers to the 25-year period from 75 years to 100 years of India’s independence.

Regarding the grand event in Ayodhya next month, Shah mentioned that for several years, the country faced challenges in reconstructing the "holy place where Lord Ram was born and was destroyed 550 years ago.

Over the years, Shah said, many saints performed various kinds of penances and offered prayers for this country to awaken itself and return to its age-old, eternal culture, but it was not happening. (Court) cases were made complicated and delayed. Then a government was formed under the leadership of Narendrabhai, and with the blessings and inspirations of saints, all the paths became smooth, and on January 22, Ram Lalla will sit in his house again, he said while addressing the Shri Purani Swami Smruti Mahotsav organised by Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP) here.

And it cannot be a coincidence that the restoration of Ram Lalla in his home and the beginning of India’s Amrit Kaal are happening together. It is not a coincidence, it is nature’s sign that India is going to be on top (on the world stage) in the 25 years of its Amrit Kaal, he said. The idol of Lord Ram will be installed in the Ayodhya temple at an auspicious time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Shah said Ram Lalla will enter his house at a time when India’s yoga and Ayurveda are receiving acceptance all over the world, and the entire world is looking at them with surprise.

