Conservation of red sanders is of paramount importance: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, Feb 7 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday congratulated the Forest Department and Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force for the seizure of 195 red sanders logs and said that conservation of red sanders is of paramount importance.

He stated that the state government remains steadfast in its support for all efforts to combat wildlife and forest crimes.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolios of environment and forests, took to ‘X’ to congratulate officers and personnel of the Forest Department and the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force for their "exemplary efforts" in detecting and seizing 195 red sanders logs and apprehending 8 offenders involved in illegal smuggling.

"This operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our enforcement teams in protecting our precious natural heritage. Red sanders is a rare and invaluable species, and its conservation is of paramount importance. Your dedication, vigilance, and swift action in curbing such illegal activities are truly commendable," said Pawan Kalyan.

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Thursday arrested eight inter-state smuggling operatives and seized six tonnes of sandalwood logs, estimated to be around Rs. 4.2 crore, at Komatoni Cheruvu in Annamayya district. Apart from the ten logs seized from the gang, the RSASTF raided a warehouse in Karnataka and seized an additional 185 logs.

Pawan Kalyan posted that the government of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu remains steadfast in its support for all efforts to combat wildlife and forest crimes. "Let this success inspire continued vigilance and proactive enforcement to safeguard our forests for future generations," he added.

He congratulated the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, the SP, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, the Chief Conservator of Forests, Tirupati and the SP, Tirupati on this significant achievement.

Red sanders trees are found in the Seshachalam, Veligonda, Lankamala and Palakonda hill ranges of Andhra Pradesh, stretching across seven districts.

Rayalaseema region, bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, is notorious for red sanders smuggling.

The rare wood has a huge demand globally. It is used in traditional medicines and woodcraft across China, Myanmar, Japan and other countries of East Asia.

It is also used in the United States and Europe for colouring alcoholic beverages, foodstuffs, and pharmaceutical products. The West Asian countries also import red sanders.

