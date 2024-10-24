Consider 'different deal for hill states', Himachal CM asks NITI Aayog

New Delhi, Oct 24 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday urged the NITI Ayog to consider "a different deal for the hilly states" because their needs were different as compared to other states.

"Himachal Pradesh acts as lungs for northern India and must get Green Bonus for protecting the forest cover and natural resources," Sukhu was quoted as saying as he elaborated on the vision of Green Himachal.

At a special meeting with the Vice-Chairman, Suman Bery, and member V.K. Paul, the Chief Minister requested the NITI Aayog to study the peculiar needs of Himachal Pradesh and to plead its case with the funding agencies and the Finance Commission.

He stressed the need for a rightful share of royalty in hydropower projects being executed by the CPSUs. He also emphasised the need for better air and rail connectivity for the state.

As per a state government statement, the Chief Minister also discussed about challenges posing the state in terms of natural calamities and rising of cancer cases in the state and urged for a detailed study on the causes to take actions for their solutions.

The Vice-Chairman said a panel of experts will study the case presented by the state, said the statement.

In separate meetings with Union Ministers, Sukhu sought Central assistance for developing tourist destinations and developing roads, bridges and ropeway projects.

At a meeting with Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here, the Chief Minister sought support to develop new and integrated tourist destinations. He also asked the Union Minister to support the state under special central-assistance schemes. He said the detailed project report (DPRs) would be submitted to the Centre in a couple of weeks. He sought support to construct a wellness centre-cum-health resort at Dehra in Kangra district and an integrated tourism complex at Auhar in Bilaspur district.

At a meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Chief Minister held discussions on roads, bridges and ropeway projects and sought liberal central assistance and support. He also submitted a proposal for constructing four new road projects to the Union Minister, an official statement said.

