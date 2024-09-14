Considering liquor & meat ban at religious places along Narmada: MP CM

Bhopal, Sep 14 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that the government is considering banning liquor and meat at religious places located along the Narmada River.

“We are considering banning the liquor and meat at the religious places along the River Narmada. The idea is to maintain the purity of the holy River Narmada. We believe that all the departments will cooperate to ensure that the decision is implemented,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that a proposal has also been put before the Cabinet Committee on Saturday and the officials have been directed to prepare an action plan to ensure the clean and continuous flow of the River Narmada.

He said that during the Cabinet Committee meeting on the overall development of Narmada, it was decided to develop a satellite city away from the origin of the Narmada in Amarkantak.

He has also instructed the officials to ban mining activities with machines around River Narmada.

He further stated that the Cabinet Committee will review the decision taken regarding the revival of the River Narmada.

Notably, the 1312-km-long River Narmada, which starts from Amarkantak and meets the Gulf of Khambhat, is spread over 1079 km in Madhya Pradesh.

There are 21 districts, 68 tehsils and 1126 ghats on the banks of the River Narmada. The decision will affect all the areas which are designated as religious places.

