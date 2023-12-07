Consolidation officers in UP face punitive action for laxity

Lucknow, Dec 7 Two officers of the consolidation department in Uttar Pradesh have been sacked while action has been taken against several others officials of the department on charges of dereliction of duty.

Consolidation officer of Muzaffarnagar, Anuj Saxena, and assistant consolidation officer Manoj Kumar Neeraj have been dismissed from service on charges of not discharging his duties.

Directions have also been issued to file an FIR against Neeraj.

The salary increment of consolidation officer Shiv Shankar Prasad Singh, posted in Ballia, has been withheld.

Consolidation commissioner G.S. Naveen Kumar said that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against assistant consolidation officer of Amroha Nitin Chauhan. Departmental action has also been initiated against consolidation officer Awadhesh Kumar Gupta, and assistant consolidation officers Santosh Kumar Yadav and Akhilesh Kumar for irregularities in work in village Bani of Etawah district.

Consolidation lekhpal Om Narayan has been suspended.

Kumar said that 1,34,425 cases have been disposed of till now in the current financial year. So far in this financial year, the consolidation process of 231 villages has been completed and promulgated under Section 52 (1) of the Land Consolidation Act.

