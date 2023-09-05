Conspiracy behind cash for school jobs case akin to 9/11 attacks: CBI to Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Sep 5 A CBI counsel told the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday that the central agency has enough evidence to prove that the conspiracy behind the cash for school jobs case in West Bengal is equivalent to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in the US on September 11, 2001.

“The attacks on the World Trade Centre took place on September 11, 2001. On September 11, 2023, we will resend a detailed report on the progress of the investigation into the cash for school jobs case to this court, which will prove that the conspiracy in this case is no less than the 9/11 attacks plot,” the CBI counsel told the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

In reply, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that if the conspiracy in the cash for school jobs case is akin to the 9/11 attacks, there is an urgent need to demolish the pillars of that conspiracy.

Later, Justice Gangopadhyay, who had earlier pulled up the CBI for delayed progress in the case, said he is confident that the central agency will finally be able to pinpoint the principal brains behind the scam of such a magnitude.

He also said that even if he has to move away, he will follow the progress of this case.

In fact, Justice Gangopadhyay was the first to order a CBI probe into the multi-crore school jobs case last year. Later, following the permission of his bench, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too joined the probe process to look into the money-trail angle in the case.

