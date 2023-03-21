Conspiracy of 'fake' CD scandal to be exposed soon: BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 21 : Launching a fresh attack against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat alleged that the CM, who is accused in the CD case, always targets him and he is confident that the court will pass a judgment in his favour.

Meanwhile, Munat claimed that soon the conspiracy behind he CD scandal will be exposed.

Claiming that he has faith in the almighty, Munat alleged that after coming to power, the Congress government immediately removed his security.

"I am not afraid of anything. I am the leader who likes to live among the public," Munat stated.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister for making announcements, the former minister and BJP spokesperson alleged that between 2020 and 2023, the CM had made 415 announcements but none of them were implemented on the ground.

Citing the information of Vidhan Sabha, Munat said the announcement related to the construction of pre and post-matric hostels in Rajnandgaon to the tune of around Rs 6 crore, Haj House worth Rs 26 crore at Atal Nagar, construction of boy and girls hostel at Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and several others are yet to be implemented.

He further elaborated that the assembly session is ongoing, the announcements made by the Chief Minister are taken up on priority by the departments, and by giving provisions of it in the budget, Chief Secretary ensures its monitoring. The incumbent government lacks vision regarding the infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor