Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal': AAP MP Sanjay Singh Makes Big Allegation Against BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused BJP and Delhi LG VK Saxena of conspiring to murder Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside Tihar Jail. He also claimed that the BJP is 'messing' with the health of Delhi CM.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that Kejriwal’s medical report shows that anything can happen to him anytime. "The BJP is messing with Kejriwal's health. Initially, they were saying that he is eating sweets and trying to spike his sugar levels but now they are saying that he has reduced his food intake. Why will someone do this and pose a threat to their own life?” Singh said."There is a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal," he added.

Notably, a few days back, Tihar jail authorities said Arvind Kejriwal lost only 2 kg in prison and that he was being regularly monitored by an AIIMS medical board, refuting the AAP's claims that the Delhi chief minister's health was deteriorating. In a report sent to the Delhi government's Home Department, the Tihar administration shared Kejriwal's vitals and said that the narrative created by AAP ministers and leaders "confuses and misleads the public"

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. A lower court granted him bail in the case last month. However, the CBI arrested him. Later, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED's case. He is still in jail because of the CBI's case.Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer told the Delhi high court that the former's blood sugar had dropped below 50 while he was sleeping.