Conspiracy to kill Delhi's top gangster foiled, 2 sharpshooters held

New Delhi, March 1 Two sharpshooters, who were sent to execute Delhi's top gangster Sunil Mann alias Tillu Tajpuriya, were arrested after a major encounter with the Delhi Police in the outer north area of the national capital.

The accused, identified as Parvinder alias Kaala (31) and Tony (22), both residents of Haryana, came at the behest of gangster Goldy Brar and Kala Jathedi.

Furnishing details, DCP (outernorth district) Brijender Kumar Yadav said a tip-off was received that two dreaded criminals involved in a murder case in Bengaluru and a robbery case in Delhi-nCR would come in the Alipur area of the outer north district.

"The duo was asked to kill Sunil Tillu and a Constable in Delhi police," the DCP said.

As per the information, the police swung into action and laid a trap near Alipur-Budhpur road and Tivoli garden. Soon after, two motorcycle-borne people were seen coming towards them. "We signalled them to stop but they tried to flee. As we had laid traps from all directions, the two persons started indiscriminate firing towards the police party," said Yadav.

The senior official further said that a lady constable showed indomitable courage to apprehend one of the accused even as she was shot twice on her chest. "Fortunately she escaped unhurt as she was wearing a bullet proof jacket," Yadav said.

Amid the pandemonium, the second accused was also held. The police said a total of 22 rounds of bullets were fired from both sides. During interrogation, the accused duo has disclosed that a conspiracy was hatched to kill Tillu Tajpuriya and they were in Delhi to execute it.

"They were planning to kill Tillu during the next Court hearing," Yadav told , adding that they had already procured arms and ammunition to execute their plan.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. "Further investigation is underway," added the official.

