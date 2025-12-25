Constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Narayanpur, Dec 25 In a tragic incident, a constable posted at the Kodnar security camp under Kohkameta police station in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday.

The constable, on duty in this Naxal-affected Bastar region, shot himself with his service rifle, sustaining a severe head injury, police officials said.

He was immediately rushed to the district hospital in Narayanpur for emergency treatment.

However, due to excessive bleeding, he succumbed before receiving medical attention, they said.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that health-related issues may have contributed to the extreme step, the officials further said.

Further inquiries and legal proceedings are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances. This incident adds to the growing concern over mental health challenges faced by security personnel deployed in high-stress conflict zones like Bastar, where prolonged postings, isolation, and operational pressures often take a toll.

Recent similar cases in Chhattisgarh highlight a disturbing pattern.

Just a week earlier, on December 18, a Border Security Force (BSF) constable died by suicide at a camp in Horadi village, also in Narayanpur district, leaving behind a suicide note amid speculations of family issues.

Over the past year, several paramilitary and police personnel have taken their lives in the state.

In October, a CRPF constable was found hanging at the 231st battalion headquarters in Dantewada, while another CRPF head constable shot himself in Bijapur.

In September, a CRPF jawan ended his life in Sukma, and in August, a CRPF constable died by suicide in the same district shortly after returning from leave.

Earlier incidents include a CRPF jawan shooting himself in Bijapur in July and another in Raipur the same month.

State government data revealed in July 2025 showed that 177 security personnel, including 26 from CRPF, had died by suicide between 2019 and mid-2025, often citing personal, family, or health reasons.

Experts attribute these tragedies to the intense psychological strain of anti-Naxal duties, limited access to counselling, and delayed leaves.

Authorities have emphasised welfare measures like grievance redressal and mental health support, but calls for stronger interventions continue amid ongoing operations in the region.

