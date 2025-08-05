Constitute committee to recommend additional shows for Marathi movies: Maha Dy CM

Mumbai, Aug 5 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed the administration to form a committee at the government level to find a permanent solution relating to providing additional shows to Marathi films in multiplexes.

The committee should submit a report to the government within one and a half months, and the role of the state government should be to ensure that Marathi cinema survives.

Shinde chaired the meeting with producers, distributors of Marathi films and cine employee organisations of various parties, regarding many issues such as the low number of screens available to Marathi films in multiplexes, the removal of films from theatres within three days without informing them, the collection of a week's fee and the non-return of the remaining amount, the request to give censor approval to Marathi films despite repeated requests to the Censor Board, and the timely change or cancellation of the showtimes of Marathi films.

He heard the views of producers, distributors, multiplex owners and other officials.

Shinde said that it is the government's policy to promote Marathi cinema, and only if Marathi filmmakers survive, Marathi cinema will have good days.

He added that it has been decided to form a committee to take permanent measures on this issue.

“The chairman of this committee will be the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department and it will comprise the Principal Secretary Appeal and Security, Principal Secretary Urban Development 2, Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department, Secretary of Transport, producers of Marathi films, distributors, multiplex owners, Film City officials and the representatives of the Film Corporation, representatives of the Producers Corporation,” he said.

He said that the committee's report will be submitted to the government within the next one and a half months, after which the government will take a final decision in this regard.

