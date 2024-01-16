Constitute SIT for victim of Hangal gang rape: Bommai tells Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 16 Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday asked the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's to form the SIT so that a proper probe is carried out regarding the Hangal gang rape case.

“The case has already been diluted. If you want to give justice to the victims then you must constitute a SIT without any further delay,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister has not responded whether the victim has been sent home without proper medical treatment.

He said that the Health Department is also unable to arrange the treatment for the victim.

“Asking the party legislators to arrange for the treatment shows that the government's intention is to hush up the case. They are trying to take absolute control of the victim. Government must take the responsibility of providing treatment to her,” Bommai said.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that, “We can’t rule the state if we keep fulfilling the BJP’s demands.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that there is no question of protecting anyone regarding the Hangal gang rape case.

“Whoever takes the law into their hands, we will try to punish them,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

--IANS

mka/dan

