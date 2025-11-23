Constitution (131st Amendment) direct 'assault' on Punjab's rights: AAP

Chandigarh, Nov 23 Punjab Finance Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday criticised the Union government for the alleged attempt to "snatch the rights of Punjab".

However, the Centre clarified it has no plan to bring the draft law in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

Cheema told the media that only Punjab "possesses the rightful claim to Chandigarh, a city built by displacing 24 villages of the state".

He warned that any move to "snatch" Chandigarh would be met with a two-pronged resistance - a legal struggle by the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and a resolute struggle by the Aam Aadmi Party alongside the three crore people of Punjab, extending from the road to the Parliament.

The Finance Minister lambasted the BJP for "embodying a spirit of Hitler" and being determined to "dismantle" the country's democratic and federal structure.

He said that "Conspiracy is being hatched even as the Punjab government and the people of the country celebrate the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur for religious freedom and national unity."

He cited a pattern of "anti-Punjab actions", starting with the three black farm laws intended to destroy the agricultural economy, followed by attempts to "compromise" Punjab's interests through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the "unpleasant bid" to seize senate of Panjab University in Chandigarh which could directly affected the working of about 200 colleges, and now the "deceitful maneuver" to snatch Chandigarh.

Condemning the Central government for "treading the path of the Mughals to suppress Punjab's interests", Finance Minister Cheema specifically highlighted the plan to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

"This proposed bill aims to bring Chandigarh under the purview of Article 240 of the Constitution, which would empower the President to make regulations for the Union Territory and legislate directly, an act the Finance Minister termed a direct assault on Punjab's rights".

He expressed confidence that just as the brave people of Punjab "defeated" the BJP-led government's "past attempts", this current effort would also be given a fitting reply.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs in a post on X said, "The proposal to simplify the process of law-making exclusively by the Central Government for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is currently under consideration at the level of the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal."

