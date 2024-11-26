Constitution Day should not remain merely an event: MP Guv

Bhopal, Nov 26 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Tuesday that the Constitution Day should not remain merely an event only but every citizen should express their gratitude towards the makers of the Constitution.

He said that the Constitution is not the guardian of only one person but of all the citizens.

“Therefore, the responsibility of protection and promotion of the Consitution is for all the citizens. Every citizen needs to stay alert for the compliance of their rights and duties,” said the Governor while addressing a gathering on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution Day at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to contribute our best in building a strong and inclusive society without discriminating on the basis of caste, religion, gender, language etc as per the constitution,” the Governor said.

He further said that the completion of 75 years of the Constitution is a special occasion and celebration of pride and understanding of universal values ​​for all the citizens of the country.

The Governor, who was the chief guest, also recited the preamble of the Constitution, calling it an inspirational living document and a modern scripture of independent India.

He added that the new generation should be taught about the long struggle and sacrifice made by the Constitution makers for building an independent, democratic and self-reliant nation.

A documentary on the glory of the Constitution produced by the Central government and a short film prepared by the Madhya Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Department were also screened on the occassion.

