Constitution embodies India's soul and strength: Rajasthan Speaker Devnani

Jaipur, Nov 26 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday said the Constitution of India is completely safe and faces no threat, calling it the soul, future and present of the nation.

He described it as one of the world's strongest constitutions, enabling peaceful and orderly transitions of power. Devnani added that Vande Mataram is not merely a song but a symbol of devotion to the motherland and a powerful cultural force that energised India’s freedom struggle.

He was addressing the Youth Dialogue Ceremony organised on Constitution Day at the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, where he inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp.

On the occasion, Devnani also inaugurated the Vande Mataram Gallery in the Assembly’s Digital Museum, noting that Rajasthan is likely the first state assembly to feature such an exhibition. Established to mark the 150th anniversary of the song, the gallery presents its historical journey through specially commissioned paintings.

Last Constitution Day, the Speaker had inaugurated the Constitution Gallery in the Assembly’s Political Narrative Museum and developed a Shaurya Vatika on the premises.

Calling Constitution Day a festival of national consciousness, Devnani said the younger generation can truly honour the Constitution makers only by adopting constitutional values in daily life. It is not merely a day of remembrance, he said, but a collective pledge to uphold justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Emphasising that the nation is supreme, he urged the youth to remain committed to national interest, respect their duties and retain faith in India’s democratic institutions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, present at the event, said justice lies at the core of the Constitution and must remain accessible to all. He urged citizens to trust the justice system and encourage others to follow it.

Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully said strengthening the Constitution is a shared responsibility.

Additional Advocate General G.S. Gill said the Constitution embodies the spirit of the people of India. Devnani informed that the newly opened gallery has 37 panels tracing the history, context and cultural significance of Vande Mataram.

It includes the original Sanskritised Bengali text composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, a replica manuscript, rare photographs, letters, speeches and video material illustrating its role in the Swadeshi and freedom movements.

He said the gallery aims to inspire the younger generation by highlighting patriotism, duty and constitutional loyalty as the pillars of Indian democracy.

Devnani has also redesigned the entrance of the Political Narrative Museum with murals reflecting Rajasthan’s rich art and culture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor