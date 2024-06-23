'Constitution Temple' to come up at all ITIs in Maharashtra: Minister

Mumbai, June 23 In a bid to counter the Opposition's 'Constitution change' narrative which hit the MahaYuti's electoral prospects badly in the general elections, Maharashtra Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday announced that a 'Constitution Temple' will be established in all Industrial Technical Institutes (ITIs) and technical colleges across the state.

Besides, Lodha, who was speaking at the state-level Social Justice conference, also declared that the government will provide funds to the about 150 ambitious professionals from the backward classes and its representatives will be appointed to the management committee of ITIs. Lodha's announcements are clearly aimed to lure the Dalit community, which voted against the MahaYuti in the Lok Sabha elections, in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Constitution Temple will be established in all ITIs and technical colleges in Maharashtra and through these temples, B.R. Ambedkar's thoughts will be spread," said Lodha.

He further stated that the government will provide Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh to nearly 150 ambitious professions from the backward classes, adding that the fund would be available to them in the next three months.

Lodha said that the appointment of a representative of backward classes will be mandatory in the management committees of ITIs.

He added that this aims to mainstream the skill development of the backward class students.

Lodha said: "If the backbone of India's education system is broken, the British saw that they could easily rule this country for many years and took steps in that direction. Our ancient education system was destroyed and we are suffering from the consequences even today.

"Are the forces who want to enslave India trying to increase communalism and hatred in our country?" he questioned.

