Constitutional values strengthened under NDA, despite Oppn’s misinformation campaign: MP Dy CM

New Delhi, Nov 26 As the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Indian Constitution, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the values enshrined in the country’s sacred book are getting strengthened under Modi government despite barrage of misinformation campaign by the Opposition.

Speaking to IANS, the MP Deputy CM also lashed out at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his repeated jab at BJP-led NDA with ‘Constitution under threat’ claims.

He said that the under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, there has been growing awareness and eagerness among citizens to understand and imbibe the constitutional values.

"The country has not seen such adherence to constitutional values. The respect for the Constitution among the citizens is on a constant uptrend, something never witnessed before," Shukla remarked.

The Deputy CM pointed to various government initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), providing houses to homeless and the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which offers medical coverage up to Rs 5 lakh.

He emphasised that these schemes demonstrate government's commitment to public welfare and serve every citizen with equality, as outlined in the sacred book.

"PM Modi is governing the country and upholding the constitutional values while Rahul Gandhi has taken a path of misinformation for scoring political points," he added.

Shukla also responded to Priyanka Gandhi's criticism of the ruling party.

"Congress party promotes nepotism. That's why, after decades of independence, the country did not become an economic superpower, but now, under Modi's leadership, it is on track," he said, referring to multiple family members from the Gandhi family in Parliament.

"How could this align with the ideals of a democracy," he asked.

The Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Shukla further praised PM Modi for his dedication and selfless service to the nation. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no family of his own and is committed solely to the nation’s welfare.

