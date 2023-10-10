Construction in glacial areas causing disasters: Experts

Lucknow, Oct 10 Scientists at the ongoing ‘Earth Science Week’ at the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) in Lucknow, have said that construction in glacial areas is causing disasters in Himalayan regions.

Dr Navin Juyal a former scientist at the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, said, “The tragedy in Sikkim was not only due to flash floods, it was due to the Teesta hydro power project as it was not designed to accommodate or handle the extra water of the glacial lake.”

“In 2013, Lhonak lake in Sikkim’s Lhonak glacier was predicted to be unstable. But we never took cognisance of it. The hydro projects are being made only for carrying water and electricity but are not flood-friendly,” he said.

He expressed these views at a special lecture titled ‘Significance of geoscience and its societal implications in the Himalayan region’ at the BSIP’s centre for promotion of geoheritage and geotourism (CPGG) on Monday.

On the challenges being faced in the hilly regions in Sikkim and Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, Dr Juyal said that global warming was knocking on the door of the Himalayan region.

“We do not know how the Himalayan region is going to respond. We must be prepared for this. One of the important and sensitive areas there is the periglacial zone.

“Periglacial zone are those sensitive zones that used to be glacial. They are sensitive as they contain high amount of sediments which were brought by the glaciers and which are waiting for the extreme weather to mobilise and then destroy the development structures and habitats in the lower altitude regions,” said Dr Juyal.

He is also a member of the expert panel constituted by the Supreme Court to examine the Char Dham roads projects.

“We have been requesting the government to stop construction at these Periglacial zones that can stop the flow of these sediments or rivers from those regions,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor