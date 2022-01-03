Construction of AIIMS in full-swing in J-K's Awantipora

The construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir is in full swing.

The Government of India had in February 2020 sanctioned two AIIMS for the Union Territory. NCC (Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd) is the construction company that is constructing this prestigious health infrastructure in Kashmir valley.

The total cost of the project is around 1828 crores of rupees and the time for completion of this project is 2025.

While speaking to ANI, General Manager, NCC, Mukesh Kumar said, "The AIIMS Kashmir is being constructed at 221 acres of land and project cost is 1828 crores of rupees. We are trying to complete this project by January 2025. Once completed, this will benefit the entire Kashmir Valley. They will not have to travel to far-off places upon its completion. It will save their time."

He also said that around 57 buildings will be constructed under this project which includes football ground, tennis courts, gardens having medicinal plants etc.

Local residents of Awantipora lauded this step taken by the Government of India as their problems regarding healthcare will be solved.

One of the locals said to ANI, "This step taken by the government of India is not only beneficial and good for South Kashmir, but for Kashmir as a whole too. Earlier, people had to go for treatment in Delhi, PGI, Max or other states. We are extremely grateful to the government of India. It is good for locals in Awantipora. NCC is also a great company, the work is going on really fast."

Another local added, "It is a great step. It will benefit us. We will not have to go out to another state for our treatment. Also, it is generating employment for the locals."

"It is a matter of pride for Awantipora and J-K as a whole. We are grateful to the government of India. We would not have to go to other hospitals in other states for treatment. The company constructing it is also working fast," added another local.

( With inputs from ANI )

