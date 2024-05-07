Construction of auditorium in Ram Temple complex set to commence in 15 days: Nripendra Misra

New Delhi, May 7 Nripendra Misra, the Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee on Tuesday unveiled the construction plan for an auditorium within the temple premises and said that it will begin as early as 15 days.

Speaking to newsmen, Misra said the soil testing work is currently underway and once it is done, the construction of the auditorium within the temple complex will begin soon, say about 15 days.

Emphasising the importance of the auditorium, he said that there are plans to integrate special features in its design so that large religious gatherings can also be accommodated.

When questioned on the completion of the entire temple, he said that the construction of entire Ram Mandir will be completed by 2024 itself. He also informed that seven other small temples are coming up inside the premises and they will also be completed by the year's end.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh State Construction Corporation will oversee the construction of this auditorium. In addition, provisions will also be made for the lodging of sadhus and saints visiting from outside the district.

He also disclosed plans for the installation of Ram Darbar on the temple's first floor.

--IANS

