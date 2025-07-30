Construction of first India-made hovercraft for Coast Guard begins at Goa shipyard

New Delhi, July 30 The construction of the country’s first indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) for the Indian Coast Guard kicked off on Wednesday with the girder laying and commencement of the erection ceremony at the shipyard of Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. in Goa.

The hovercraft, based on proven Griffon Hoverwork designs, are being built with Indian expertise to suit varied coastal security operations. Once inducted, the ACVs will provide enhanced speed, tactical flexibility, and shallow-water operability, enabling swift response for patrolling, interdiction, and search and rescue missions across India's vast maritime frontier, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The ceremony, which marks a major step towards strengthening India’s maritime response capabilities, was held in the presence of Deputy Director General (Materiel & Maintenance), ICG Inspector General Sudhir Sahni.

The construction of the hovercraft follows a contract signed with the Ministry of Defence on October 24, 2024, for six ACVs, underscoring the ICG’s drive towards operational self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

India’s indigenous defence production has surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.46 lakh crore, with exports increasing to a record Rs 24,000 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said recently.

"Our defence production, which was only Rs 43,000 crore 10 to 11 years ago, has now crossed a record figure of Rs 1,46,000 crore, with the private sector’s contribution at over Rs 32,000 crore. Our defence exports, which were around Rs 600-700 crore 10 years ago, have surpassed a record figure of Rs 24,000 crore today," he said.

The Defence Minister described Make-in-India as crucial for security and prosperity, stating that the use of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor has proved that India has the power to penetrate any armour of the enemy.

He further stated that the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme execution model, will open an opportunity for the private sector to participate in a mega defence project along with public sector companies for the first time, further bolstering the Make in India drive in the defence industry, which played a key role in the success of Operation Sindoor.

