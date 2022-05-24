Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is in full swing: Temple Trust

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK) on Monday informed that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is in full swing.

The construction work of the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK), the authority in charge of Ram Mandir's operations and supervising the temple's construction, shared the progress report today.

According to the report, the foundation has been laid, and the plinth or the pedestal raising work, which began on January 24 this year, is still going on. By December 2023, the temple's sanctum sanctorum which will have the Ram Lalla idol, would be ready for worship.

"The plinth is raised using granite stone blocks from Karnataka and Telangana. The installation of carved sandstones around the sanctum sanctorum will also commence soon. The Mandir will be built from pink sandstone from the hills of the Bansi-Paharpur region in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. About 17,000 granite blocks will be used in the plinth work", stated the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

By December 2023, the temple's lower floor, which will house the sanctum sanctorum and a Ram Lalla idol, would be ready for worship, added the temple authority.

White marble from Rajasthan's Makrana hills will be used in Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbhgrih). "Some of Makrana White Marble is in full progress and some of these carved marbles have started reaching Ayodhya", added the temple authority.

The dimension of the Ram Temple--Length on the ground floor in the east-west direction-380 ft; Width on the ground floor in the north-south direction-250 ft; Height of the Shikhar (Pinnacle) from the ground at Garbhgrih (sanctum)- 181 ft.

According to the Trust, usually every month, the construction committee, along with the engineers and architects, meets for two to three days under the chairmanship of former IAS Nripendra Mishra and discusses very minutely each and every detail. CB Sampura is the architect of the temple nad Parkota while Jay Kaktikar is the architect of the rest of the area, informed the Mandir authority.

Larsen & Toubro is the main contractor for the construction of the temple and the ramparts, while Tata Consulting Engineers has been hired as the project management consultant.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in January had released a 3D animation film showing the process of the ongoing construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to the trust, the devotees will be able to come to the temple to offer prayers from December 2023. The construction work of the temple will continue and will be completed by 2025.

( With inputs from ANI )

