Construction work of bridge to connect Majuli with Jorhat satisfactory: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 28 The progress of the construction work of a bridge over Brahmaputra river to connect the world’s largest river island Majuli with Jorhat district has been progressing well, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Sarma on Tuesday visited the site of the under-construction bridge and took stock of the progress made so far.

Construction activities for the bridge that is being built with an estimated project cost of around Rs 650 crore had begun on November 29, 2021.

Sarma, during his visit, spoke to officials of the Public Works Department, National Highway Authority of India, and representatives of the group that has bagged the contract of building the bridge and issued instructions to diligently execute their respective duties.

Later, he told reporters that the progress of the construction work is satisfactory.

The Chief Minister also exuded confidence that the bridge, once operational, will fulfil a long-standing demand of the residents of Majuli district.

“I have issued instructions to the concerned officials to expedite the speed of construction so that maximum progress can be made before the onset of monsoon,” he said.

