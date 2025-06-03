Construction work quality must, officials must be held accountable: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, June 3 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the 2025–26 Budget has made all necessary provisions to give strong momentum to the vision of a Developed Rajasthan.

He said that the budget focuses on the welfare of 8 crore citizens of the state and the inclusive development of all 200 Assembly constituencies, with the target of transforming Rajasthan into a $350 billion economy.

While presiding over a review meeting at his residence on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised the phased and integrated implementation of all budget announcements.

He directed all departments to prepare action plans with defined timelines to ensure that foundation stones and inaugurations take place within the government’s tenure.

He also instructed strict action against any form of negligence and stated that progress will be monitored regularly to ensure public welfare schemes reach even the most marginalised citizens.

The Chief Minister stressed that robust infrastructure is the foundation of a strong economy.

He ordered that quality must not be compromised at any stage. Departments were asked to coordinate the laying of electricity, water, sewerage, and road lines to prevent disruption to the public. The allotment of land for new Grid Sub-Stations (GSS) was also directed to be expedited.

Reaffirming his commitment to uplift the underprivileged, Sharma said the state government is working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the lives of farmers, youth, women, and the poor.

Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Poverty-Free Gaon Yojana, 5,000 BPL families are being targeted in the first phase. He instructed that these families must be supported through central and state schemes to lift them out of poverty.

He also called for skill development training for youth and economic empowerment of women through Rajeevika.

The Chief Minister said that 16 cities have been earmarked for development as Clean and Green Cities, modelled after the Centre’s Smart City Mission.

He ordered the early establishment of waste processing plants and FSTPs in 65 newly formed municipal bodies. Highlighting Rajasthan's vast tourism potential, Sharma emphasised the need to strengthen air transport services.

He proposed launching helicopter services connecting religious and tourist destinations via heliports across the state. These services would enhance tourist convenience and generate additional revenue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor