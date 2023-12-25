Construction worker buried alive at under-construction site in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 25 One construction worker died while four others were rescued after getting trapped under a mound of earth when a retaining wall at an under-construction site collapsed in Sector-15 on Monday.

The police said the incident took place on Monday afternoon, adding that five men were working there at the time, allegedly without any safety gear.

"The labourers were digging a basement for the building. They had dug around 20 feet below ground level when a massive mound of earth from the retaining wall came down crumbling. While four labourers were rescued, one got trapped under the earth,” the police said.

A case will be register based on the statements of the family members of the victim, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Khairwar from Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh who was at the site said, “We were digging the basement when the retaining wall suddenly collapsed, trapping Rajesh. We immediately informed the police and fire station, following which teams reached the spot along with a JCB. They rescued the workers and took them to the nearest hospital where Rajesh was declared dead.”

