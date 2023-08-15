Container driver tries to run over UP cop, arrested

Lucknow, Aug 15 A container driver allegedly tried to run over a traffic sub-inspector after he was denied permission to enter the city during ‘no-entry timing’ in the Banthra police station area on Monday.A team of traffic police arrested the driver. He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including that of attempt to murder.

The injured traffic S-I Anoop Kumar has been admitted to the hospital.

“I was deployed at Junabganj tri-section when the no entry timing came into effect. The container from Kanpur side reached the spot and the driver insisted on entering the city.

"Traffic cops told him to take the Mohanlalganj route but the driver indulged in a verbal spat. When I intervened, he abused me before dangerously driving the vehicle and hitting me,” Kumar said.

“I fell down but managed to save myself from being crushed,” he added.

