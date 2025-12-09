Contempt case over Tirupparankundram hilltop lighting to be reheard by Madurai Bench today

Chennai, Dec 9 The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is set to hear afresh on Tuesday a contempt of court petition linked to the controversial lighting of the ceremonial lamp atop the Tirupparankundram hill during the Karthigai Deepam festival.

The case will once again come up before Justice G.R. Swaminathan. The contempt petition was filed alleging willful disobedience of the High Court’s earlier order that permitted the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at what was described as an unusual location on the hilltop at Tirupparankundram during the Karthigai Deepam celebrations.

The petitioner has contended that despite clear judicial directions, the authorities failed to implement the order on the ground.

When the matter was taken up earlier, the petitioner submitted before the court that devotees were not allowed to proceed with the ritual and that adequate security arrangements were not provided by the police.

It was further alleged that several devotees were taken into custody and that access to the temple premises was denied, effectively preventing compliance with the High Court’s directive.

The State government, however, sought a deferment of the proceedings, informing the court that an appeal related to the issue had already been filed before the Supreme Court.

Citing the pendency of the matter at the apex court, the government requested that further action in the contempt proceedings be kept in abeyance.

Taking note of the developments, Justice G. R. Swaminathan had earlier directed the Commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to file a response clarifying who had prevented the provision of security for the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the hilltop site.

The judge sought an explanation on whether the obstruction, if any, had emanated from within the security establishment or from other agencies. Following this direction, the court adjourned the hearing.

With the matter now listed again for consideration today, the case is expected to focus on the issue of accountability for the alleged non-implementation of the earlier court order and the role played by various authorities in the events that unfolded during the festival.

The case has drawn considerable public attention due to the sensitive religious context of Tirupparankundram and the larger questions it raises about the enforcement of judicial orders during high-profile religious events. The outcome of today’s hearing is likely to determine the next course of action in the contempt proceedings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor