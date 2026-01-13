'Control tech, not let tech control you': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tells youth

New Delhi, Jan 13 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, addressed the youth and while referring to the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the digital age asked them to ensure that they control technology and not let technology control them.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the national conference "Developed India's Resolution and Youth" organised by the Delhi University's Hansraj College to commemorate the National Youth Day at Vigyan Bhawan, the Chief Minister said that she has a personal connection with Delhi University, having been a member of the Students' Union herself.

She added that college and university years are the most valuable phases of life, where self-confidence, knowledge, friendships, and leadership skills are built, forming a strong foundation for later life.

She said that only when development and heritage go hand in hand can India truly play a global leadership role.

She urged the youth to use technology as a tool and not let it dominate them.

Referring to the growing influence of AI in the digital age, Chief Minister Gupta urged the youth to ensure that they control technology and not let technology control them.

She said that interacting with students and student representatives at the event was a particularly emotional and inspiring experience.

The Chief Minister concluded by calling on the youth to shoulder the responsibility of taking the country forward with confidence, innovation, and energy.

In a message on social media platform X, Chief Minister Gupta said, "Thirty years ago, on January 12, 1996, while speaking on the ideals of Swami Vivekananda ji as the President of the DU Students' Union, the confidence and national spirit we witnessed among the youth was visible today with even greater maturity and resolve."

"I had the privilege of participating in the 'Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp aur Yuva' programme at Hansraj College in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh ji. Today, Delhi's youth are both influencing and innovating. In line with the dreams of Swami Vivekananda, the resolve of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for a 'Developed India' is not a fleeting goal, but a continuous national endeavour," she added.

"Its greatest strength is the youth of the country, who know how to transform ideas into action and resolve into results. On this occasion, the presence of former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' ji and revered Pradeep Bhaiya ji Maharaj was there," the Chief Minister said.

