Controversial dance sequence from ‘Chhaava’ film on legendary Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to be removed: Director

Mumbai, Jan 27 Amid strong objections raised by ruling and opposition members, historians and various organisations, the controversial dance sequence from the film ‘Chhaava’, which portrays the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will now be removed.

The controversial scene evoked angry reactions from various quarters, especially from the Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendent Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati who claimed that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Queen Yesubai doing Lezim dance is highly objectionable and it should be dropped.

Another descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji and BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale also made the same demand.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is played by Vicky Kaushal and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

The film director Laxman Utekar on Monday met the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and thereafter announced that the Lezim dance scene will be removed from the film.

On his meeting with the MNS chief, he said, "We wanted his advice and wanted to know from him as he is well-read, he knows history well. He has read a lot about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. So I learned from him what exactly needs to be changed in the film. During the discussion, he gave me some suggestions. They are very important and good suggestions. He guided me very well.”

"We are going to delete the scenes of Lezim dancing from the film. Raj Thackeray also gave me the same advice. We did not intend to hurt anyone's feelings. But if it indirectly hurts anyone's feelings or if anyone feels that our warrior king should not have danced like that, then we will remove that scene. Because it is not a big part of the film we will delete that scene,” said Utekar.

Minister of Marathi language Uday Samant also confirmed the ‘Chhaava’ film directors and producers have decided to remove the Lezim dance scene from the film.

“If the producer and director have taken a decision to delete the scene then there should not be any objections to the release of the film,” he said.

Earlier, the minister had stated that the film be shown to "historians and scholars" and if they raise objections then "we will not let it be released."

Samant in his post on X hailed the efforts to bring Sambhaji Maharaj's story to the big screen but insisted that utmost care should be taken to ensure historical accuracy and respect for the Maratha king.

The minister asked the producers and directors of 'Chhaava' to act responsibly, warning that the film's release could be "blocked" if any offensive content remains.

“It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honour of the Maharaj will not be tolerated," said Samant.

He further added, “Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released.”

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said that if there is any film related to history, whether it is on Shivaji Maharaj or Sambhaji Maharaj, this should be handled with sensitivity.

“They are ideals and revered by people. Minister Uday Samant has said that advice should be taken from historians on the issue before making any movie on it. If the story hurts the sentiments of the people, corrective measures should be taken beforehand. Censor Board will play its role in releasing the movie,” she remarked.

