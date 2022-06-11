Controversial remark row: West Bengal BJP chief arrested on his way to violence-hit Howrah

A day after violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Sukanta Majumdar was arrested under preventive sections on Saturday by police when he was on the way to the Howrah protest site as Section 144 remains in effect at the site.

Amid a row over remarks against Prophet Muhammad, section 144 has been imposed in Howrah after fresh clashes took place between police and a group of protestors at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah.

Earlier, police detained him from Second Hooghly Bridge.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul claimed that the law and order situation has completely fallen in the state and urged for the deployment of army and paramilitary forces.

"Why he (BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar) was kept under house arrest in the morning? Law and order situation has completely fallen. What are you (CM) doing? Army and paramilitary forces should be deployed here," said Paul.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the "worsening" law and order situation following the clashes in Howrah and appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to sternly deal with lawbreakers.

Banerjee had earlier claimed that some political parties are behind the Howrah violence but said that it will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against them.

Violent protests broke out in Howrah on Friday over controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelted stones.

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in and around the stretches of National Highways and Railway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division, Howrah has been extended till June 15.

Several incidents of violence were reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Friday.

Following the protests, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target. The MHA also has asked all the states to take preventive actions, keep a check on borders and identified sensitive areas.

Earlier on Friday, a massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders. A BJP office was vandalised and torched in Uluberia, Howrah district. People also held a protest at Dasnagar railway station on the Howrah-Kharagpur railway route.

Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest. However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Muhammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

( With inputs from ANI )

