Converging poetry, music, literature & art, 'Sacred Amritsar' closes on a high note

Amritsar, Feb 26 The Sacred Amritsar 2024, drew its curtains after two days of performances, conversations, and curated heritage walks. All of this took place across three main venues: The Earth, Amritsar; The Partition Museum in the Town Hall; and Gobindgarh Fort.

Throughout the festival's second edition, attendees were treated to a diverse array of experiences, offering them the opportunity to delve into both the tangible and intangible heritage of the city and its illustrious history.

Mornings at the festival, presented by Sleeepwell and produced by Teamwork Arts showcased captivating performances by artists such as Jasleen Aulakh, Jagjit Singh Johal, and Maharaj Trio.

Saumya Kulshreshtha & Harish Budhwani moved audiences with their evocative performance focused on the timeless & moving love story of Amrita and Imroz.

Afternoons at the Partition Museum, presented by Rangla Punjab, featured engaging conversations with Surjit Patar, Kishwar Desai,

Navdeep Suri, Seema Kohli, Sanjoy K. Roy, Arvinder Chamak, Jasmeet Kaur Nayyar, Sarbjot Singh Behl, and more.

These discussions offered attendees a multifaceted view of Punjab's essence through the prism of poetry, romance, theatre, and art.

As a part of the festival, Manisha Gera Baswani's art installation based on the Partition of 1947, entitled 'Postcards from Home', was also displayed at The Partition Museum.

The closing night of the festival featured performances by the bands 'Faridkot' and 'The Murshidabadi Project'.

Soumya Murshidabadi said, "Performing for the first time in Punjab with the Murshidabadi Project was an exceptionally special occasion.Collaborating with artists such as Urdu writer and singer Piyush Ashm, sitarist Swetketu Banerjee, and tabla artist Chandan Malekar, we curated a selection of ancient mystic poetries, particularly those of Kabir, which hold great significance for us.

Our performance aimed toblend traditional Indian sounds with a transcendent spiritual experience."

The historic Gobindgarh Fort served as the perfect evening destination, hosting a captivating array of performances an discussions over two days.

From Himanshu Bajpai & Pragya Sharma's enthralling performance 'Dastan-e-Sahir' to the melodies of Bir Singh and the captivating Rock Opera 'Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein' - by Dastaan LIVE.

Reflecting on their performance at the festival, Himanshu Bajpai remarked: "Performing at The Sacred Amritsar in the historic city of Amritsar was a remarkable experience. Sahir Ludhianvi's story resonates deeply with people, and through our performance, we aimed to revisit his literary contributions and understand his enduring legacy."

Pragya Sharma added: "Performing at this festival was truly meditative. The ambience, venue, and receptive audience transported us to a different era. Receiving a standing ovation after our performance was incredibly gratifying."

Anirban Ghosh, Founder of Dastaan LIVE, added,"Bringing Kabira's verses to Amritsar was a great privilege, especially in today's polarised world. We are grateful for the opportunity to perform at The Sacred Amritsar and hope to continue spreading harmony, love, and kindness through our art."

The festival also offered attendees the chance to partake in heritage walks and visits to the iconic Golden Temple, further enriching their experience by immersing them in the rich heritage of Amritsar.

Set to take place from the 21st to the 23rd of February 2025, the 3rd instalment of the "Sleepwell Presents The Sacred Amritsar" will return to the holy city with fresh lineups of innovative themes, a captivating blend of music, poetry, and engaging discourse.

Namita Gautam, Director - Managing Trustee, Sleepwell Foundation, expressed: "I am filled with gratitude for the incredible response we have received. The festival's vibrant mix of poetry, music, and insightful discussions has left a profound impact on all of us."

Addressing the audience, Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director - Teamwork Arts, said: "Upon concluding the 2nd edition of Sleepwell presents The Sacred Amritsar, we bid farewell, cherishing memories of exceptional performances and presentations by poets, writers, musicians, theatre, and spoken word artists. Our guests have arrived from across India, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Dubai to revel in the rich culture and heritage of this hallowed city.

"As we bring this year's festivities to a close, our commitment remains unwavering to return next year!"

