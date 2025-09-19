Convincing win for ABVP, DUSU voters ignore Rahul Gandhi’s contentions

New Delhi, Sep 16 Electors at the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls appeared to ignore Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attempt at invoking the youth over an alleged “vote chori” narrative, choosing three Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates out of four central posts.

They also chose to ignore the Congress-affiliated student union’s promise of a ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ -- shop of love -- on the campus, promising unity, love, and respect for all.

The concept of a 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' was another idea from Rahul Gandhi, alleging the ruling party was spreading hatred in the country.

It all failed to neutralise the ABVP’s broader sweep on Friday.

In a decisive victory, the RSS-affiliated students’ organisation reclaimed the president’s post, along with those of the secretary and joint secretary. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) of the Congress party managed to keep the vice president’s post only.

The result reversed the partial gains NSUI made in the previous polls. The outcome reflected the ABVP’s organisational reach, campaign on basic campus issues, and popularity over insinuation.

The DUSU election result mostly depicts the national political alignments.

ABVP is frequently seen as an extension of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) mobilisation on campuses. Its sweep, therefore, signals strong campus penetration for organisations linked to the ruling national coalition and suggests a recalibration of student political sentiment in Delhi’s colleges.

The result resets the student‑political competitive balance following NSUI’s partial comeback in 2024, when it won two of the four central posts.

ABVP’s extensive organisational network and campus presence translated into more effective voter contact and logistical coordination.

Its pledge on everyday campus concerns appears to have resonated with pragmatic student interests.

NSUI spoke of free Wi-Fi services, focused on safety and hostel welfare, and special leave facilities for girls, among others.

In his manifesto, the ABVP presidential candidate had promised subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi across campus, accessibility audits for persons with disabilities, and better sports facilities.

Meanwhile, the result intensifies the ABVP–NSUI rivalry on campus, with the winning president and his allies producing promised outcomes in the shortest time possible.

Meanwhile, the NSUI will be working on building pressure and consolidating itself before the next election.

The campus remains a recruitment ground for national parties. Friday’s outcome has strengthened the ABVP, which can replenish allied cadres at the municipal and state levels.

While NSUI will reassess strategies to reclaim lost ground in subsequent times.

