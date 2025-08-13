Cooperation of IBM is necessary to achieve goal of 'Viksit Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 13 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the cooperation of International Business Machines (IBM) is necessary for fulfilling the goal of a 'Viksit Maharashtra'.

He also added that India is currently the fastest growing economy in the world.

"Along with a Viksit Bharat, the dream of a Viskit Maharashtra is being realised," Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

He expressed his confidence that IBM will contribute to the state government's "Mission Viksit Maharashtra".

He was speaking after inaugurating the IBM office in Mumbai.

Expressing satisfaction over the opening of an office by IBM in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis said, "IBM will work with the state government for the development of the state based on quantum computing and artificial intelligence technology."

"Quantum computing technology is bringing positive changes in every sphere of life. The impact of this technology is seen increasing in all sectors. Maharashtra is also going to lead the way on the path of progress with this technology. Therefore, the MoU signed with IBM is important for the progress of the state and it aims at innovation and technology exchange. MoU will also help identify opportunities to support the Government's Quantum mission and strategic initiatives," the Chief Minister added.

He said that climate change has created great challenges for the agriculture sector.

This technology will play a valuable role in the development of sustainable agriculture, he added.

"With the help of this technology, it will be possible to take measures to solve the problems faced by agriculture," the Chief Minister said.

He also expressed his belief that this will definitely make the lives of farmers easy.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Fadnavis said, "Enjoyed exploring IBM's innovative space in Mumbai, witnessing how technology, AI and creativity are shaping the future. The AI-powered cricket simulator, was particularly engaging and showcase India's progress toward a digitally empowered, technologically advanced nation."

